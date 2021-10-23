How About those Citronauts' Space Uniforms?

The Citronaut-enthused uniforms worn by UCF on Friday were incredible. Here’s a look at several photographs and videos before, during, and after the game.

ORLANDO - Sometimes a picture is worth more than just being included in an overall article. Sometimes several social media posts, video included, will be needed to help tell the tale. As the following introduction tweet from WFTV Sports anchor Joe Kepner displayed, the UCF uniforms were going to look good on game night.

With Klepner’s tweet in mind, congratulations to everyone that helped put together the UCF uniform designs for the home game last night. UCF went on to grab a victory over Memphis by the score of 24-7.

From a history perspective, the 2021 Space Game represented the fifth year that UCF wore the unique uniforms.

As UCF came out onto the field, the student section was already into the game as they saw the Knights at the edge of the tunnel to the field.

After the game, UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn even decided to partake in the festivities by wearing a Space Uniform jersey. It’s great to witness Coach Malzahn having fun and celebrating after the win in the Bounce House.

Help leading the Knights to victory would be cornerback Davonte Brown. The sophomore cornerback from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage recorded seven total tackles, four of which were solo, one-half a sack, one-half a tackle for loss, one interception, and one pass breakup.

Besides Brown’s own interception, he also created another interception for Divaad Wilson that once again proves Brown really stepped up his game with understanding multiple passing defensive schemes. Look at Brown drive on the football and create the opportunity for Wilson:

Look for an in-depth article regarding Brown and the other cornerbacks coming up soon at Inside The Knights, with all of the following players that are included in this Instagram post to be included and more:

After the game, here’s the mood from inside the locker room, courtesy of Big Kat Bryant.

As for this tweet, it’s just fun, offensive linemen-style. Check it out:

While this UCF fan did not place a UCF uniform on last night, props for cool socks:

