UCF Knights Move Into Associated Press Poll's Top 20

To the victors go the spoils. The UCF Knights knocked off the Tulane Green Wave 38-31 on Saturday, and one day later they were rewarded.

The Associated Press Poll showed the Knights at No. 17. It’s been a deserving climb for UCF. The team has played well during its three-game winning streak, knocking off Cincinnati at home, and then Memphis and Tulane on the road.

Some of the teams that UCF moved in front of include two programs that were upset on Saturday, plus the opponent that the Knights knocked off. The number beside each school represents last week’s ranking.

North Carolina State (16), Tulane (17), Texas (18), Liberty (19), and Illinois (21) are all now behind UCF. They also moved ahead of Notre Dame (20) after a narrowly escapting Navy by a 35-32 score. The Irish are now ranked at No. 18.

Also of note, UCF is the highest ranked Florida team in the AP Poll. Florida State was placed at No. 20, three spots behind UCF.

The Knights are 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference. They now head back to Orlando for their final home game of the season against a Navy squad that’s 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the AAC. After that, it’s one more chance to beat the USF Bulls, as UCF travels to Tampa for the regular season’s last game.

USF is currently sitting at 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the AAC. Still, UCF has to play that game with the utmost discipline and intensity. It’s a rivalry game after all.

Then, it’s time to talk about the AAC Championship Game, where UCF holds the tiebreaker to win the regular season title because of its head-to-head victory.

It could be a repeat of the two teams that played at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, except this time it will be the Knights would be the host at FBC Mortgage Stadium and the Green Wave would go on the road. The AAC Championship Game is set to be played on Dec. 3.

