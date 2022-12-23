Skip to main content

Former UCF RB Latavius Murray Still Rocking in the NFL

Latavius Murray is still a great NFL running back.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The shelflife of a National Football League running back tends to be rather, well….short. If a person looks at the acronym of NFL, any common person knows its true meaning. That said, it can also stand for something else.

Not For Long!

Football is brutal. It’s a life of smashing into another large and aggressive human being. That's a fact. The running back position, in particular, has as many head-on collisions as any. That’s why former UCF running back and now 10-year NFL veteran Latavius Murray is so incredible.

This past game against Arizona, the current Denver running back ran 24 times for 130 yards, a 5.4 average, and one touchdown. A NFL running back, and one that will turn 33-years old on Jan. 18 of 2023, should not be doing that.

Here are a couple of notable statistics, and a locker room moment, that show how great Murray still is.

Besides doing well for the Broncos, and fantasy football owners, Murray is also an honorable teammate. Check out his speech to his teammates. This is classic!

Through all of his hard work to stay in shape and run the football, Murray is truly one of the NFL's best during the past decade. He is not forgotten by the school that he once ran the ball for either. Murray is also a member of the UCF Sports Hall of Fame.

Overall, there’s much to like about Murray’s game, as well as how he carries himself as a member of the UCF Knights community. Moving forward, here’s to Murray continuing to ball out and toting the rock in the “Not For Long.”

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

