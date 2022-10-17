Skip to main content

UCF at East Carolina: How Good a 'D' Do Pirates Have?

The UCF Knights’ explosive offense will face the East Carolina Pirates next.
What should UCF Knights fans expect from the defense of the East Carolina Pirates? It’s a mixed bag of results through seven games, as the data below displays.

The Pirates provide a solid defense in some areas, but their overall national rankings–and in particular their passing defense–make one wonder what the offense for the Knights could do if they show up and play to the best of their abilities.

East Carolina’s Defense, by the Numbers

Scoring Defense: 24.6 point per game, No. 56.

Total Defense: 388.1 yards per game, No. 79.

Rushing Defense: 109.9 yards per game, No. 23.

Passing Defense: 278.3 yards per game, No. 117.

Sacks: 18 total, 2.6 per game, No. 23.

Tackles for loss: 44, 6.3 per game, No. 32.

Opponents Third Down Conversions: 38.1% conversions allowed, No. 64.

Red Zone: 70.8% of conversion chances allowed, No. 11.

Based on the above numbers, obviously the porous passing defense stands out. No East Carolina defensive back should be happy with those numbers, or quite frankly any member of the program.

The Pirates did intercept five passes this season. That’s good for No. 64 in the nation as well. That does not offset the yards per game passing they are allowing.

With UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee now throwing well and the passing game being in sync, this is the one area where the Knights should rule the day. Look for head coach Gus Malzahn, Plumlee and the entire collection of pass catchers to attack the East Carolina passing defense from early in the game onward.

Still, UCF will need to run the football to provide some balance. Based on East Carolina’s stout red zone defense, that’s especially true. Much like UCF and the No. 1 overall defensive efforts, in which it allows just 52.4% of teams to score once inside the 20-yard line, East Carolina finds a way to keep teams outside the end zone.

As a parting point, UCF is No. 49 in the nation by averaging 264 yards passing per game. That total is somewhat misleading, however. Plumlee and the Knights are averaging 378.5 yards passing from the SMU and Temple games combined, the prior two contests.

If the Pirates must play dime (six defensive backs) to slow down the passing game for the Knights, look for the UCF running game to get going in a hurry.

