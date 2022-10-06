By the 'Numbers': Plumlee & UCF Knights' Passing Game

The UCF Knights played an excellent game on defense when it mattered most against the SMU Mustangs. That decisive defensive effort augmented an offensive passing attack that should be detailed with statistical evidence.

A few of the passing statistics could lead the Knights to win the American Athletic Conference if they continue on this path. First, here’s a look at what is working for UCF’s passing game overall.

Much like was hoped, the short to intermediate passing attack UCF used to get the offense rolling in the second quarter, and especially the third and fourth quarters, worked well.

Despite attempts to throw deep, SMU did a fairly good job of consistently keeping the football from being caught downfield. Two downfield throws did hurt the Mustangs though.

There was quarterback John Rhys Plumlee’s pass to Javon Baker on the fade ball and Ryan O’Keefe’s 26-yard touchdown stemming from a well placed fade ball as well. Both deserve kudos. So does O’Keefe’s reception from a pop pass that literally traveled about two feet (like a jet sweep) and he took it to the house.

The bread and butter of the passing attack were still those quick hitters that allowed the playmakers to get their hands on the football and make defenders miss afterwards.

The quick slants off the read-option plays to running backs Isaiah Bowser and RJ Harvey kept the chains moving, kept SMU off balance, and helped open up the rushing attack more than during the first half. Moreover, the Mustangs tended to play “Cover 0” in the first portion of the game as mentioned by head coach Gus Malzahn during the postgame press conference.

SMU was daring UCF to throw with no safety back deep to help any defensive back in man coverage. Coach Malzahn even talked about how the pass catchers helped to change that, as well as how it led to opportunities in the red zone.

After the Knights proved they could throw pass after pass and not rely solely on the rushing attack, the Mustangs were in trouble. SMU’s defender’s did not know what to do. They were getting smoked through the air.

The body language changed. Hands on hips, heads hung, and the scoreboard lit up for the Knights. Here are Plumlee’s chunk-yardage passing plays for the evening:

*1st quarter: 15 yards to Baker.

*2nd quarter: 29 yards to Kobe Hudson.

*2nd quarter: 25 yards to Baker.

*3rd quarter: 51 yards to Baker.

*3rd quarter: 19 yards to Hudson.

*3rd quarter: 26 yards to O’Keefe (touchdown).

*3rd quarter: 33 yards to Baker.

4th quarter: 58 yards to O’Keefe (touchdown).

Baker (138 yards receiving) and O'Keefe (117 yards) both going over the century mark made the Knights too much to handle for the Mustangs. Adding in Hudson's 53 yards of receiving just adds fuel to the fire.

Some of those passes were caught short of 10 yards. It was Plumlee's accuracy and being in a rhythm with the receiving corps that led to the big yards, as those wide outs made a lot of yards after the football was in their hands. That chemistry has been missing but came alive against SMU.

Here’s Plumlee’s overall stat line: 20 of 29, 316 yards, 69%, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

With those passing numbers, combined with the Knights’ arsenal in the backfield (Plumlee’s wheels included), the overall offensive firepower proved to be lethal against SMU.

In fact, Plumlee was in fact better than his counterpart, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai. In the poll below, the answer is in fact the fourth option.

How many people expected that to be the case prior to Wednesday night’s contest? Congratulations to Plumlee and everyone involved in the passing game, the offensive line included. It was a team effort that led to the UCF passing attack steamrolling SMU’s defense.

Next up for UCF is the “Space Game” against Temple one week from today (Oct. 13).

