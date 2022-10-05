UCF Knights Must Attack SMU Mustangs Through the Air

While the SMU Mustangs give up 180.5 yards on the ground per contest, the UCF Knights still must look to strike through the air early and often. The reason? The Mustangs are going to look to do anything they can to slow down the rushing attack of the Knights.

Sure, the UCF coaching staff is going to game plan against SMU from a variety of different angles to still open up running lanes. That’s true, but numbers in the box matter.

Running the football into the teeth of a seven-man box is not fun for running back Isaiah Bowser or any other player toting the football. To open up the running game, it’s likely that the Knights will need to prove it can consistently pass the football.

Not screens. Not five-yard hitches either. Intermediate and downfield passing strikes during the first couple of drives of the game will give SMU pause about stacking the box. That does mean that prior concerns for UCF need to be overcome.

Will the UCF passing game be sync? There were certainly issues with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and the passing game during the last game in which he threw for just 49 yards. Dropped passes and occasional protection concerns did hinder UCF. That said, there’s reason to believe this could be the game the Knights get out of the passing game funk, however.

Against North Texas and Lamar, two teams without the same level of talent as SMU, the Mustangs were able to show a solid passing defense. They allowed a combined 368 yards through the air, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Ah, but competition matters.

The next two teams on the schedule – Maryland and TCU – absolutely smoked SMU’s passing defense.

For the Terrapins, Taulia Tagovailoa went 17 of 23, 73.9%, 214 yards, 9.3 yards per attempt, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

His ability to pass the football consistently also allowed Maryland’s ground game to get rolling. Maryland ran 38 times for 225 yards, a 5.9 average and two touchdowns. The next game was no better for the SMU defense.

For the Horned Frogs, quarterback Max Duggan went 22 of 29, 75.9%, 278 yards, 9.6 yards per attempt, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Duggan’s passing also aided the rushing attack as TCU ran 35 times for 191 yards, a 5.5 average, and three touchdowns. There’s also a more detailed point to how the Knights can attack SMU tonight, as the run and pass can complement each other well.

The first touchdown drive for the Maryland offense against SMU saw a fairly balanced approach, at least until the Terrapins made it inside the 10 with the final two plays being runs to punch it into the end zone. Seven runs (Tagovailoa took off with the ball himself for one rushing attempt) and four passes produced seven points. Here’s the key.

The next drive for Maryland started after an interception at the SMU 48. The Terrapins did not hesitate. They went up top for the score. 48 yards. One play. Touchdown.

Maryland used a play-action fake (remember, seven runs the drive before), and Tagovailoa threw a strike to wide receiver Rakim Jarrett on a 7 Route for a score. Beautifully set up by the previous drive, Maryland made SMU’s defense pay for being too nosey and looking into the backfield during the fake. Jarrett sprinted by the defensive backs and the rest is history. Back to UCF, this is a good lesson on how to attack SMU.

To start the game, again, SMU is going to stack the box. That’s about as sure a bet as one can make. Throw a few passes to loosen the Mustangs up. A slant, a dig, something that’s going to gouge the SMU defense.

Literally make the SMU coaches and players nervous about coming up to the line of scrimmage and challenging the UCF rushing attack. With a box that’s loaded for bear, that means one-on-one for each receiver and tight end.

Then it’s dependent upon Plumlee and the intended wide receiver targets like Ryan O’Keefe and Javon Baker to execute. The coaches call the plays, and then it’s up to the players to make plays.

Do not forget about the tight ends either. Alec Holler and Kemore Gamble can be big-strike candidates. Each has proven that fact earlier this season.

After Plumlee connects on a few passes, much like Tagovailoa did against SMU, then the play calling becomes much easier. Then the fun begins.

UCF can keep SMU off balance from that point forward because SMU is less likely to hone in on slowing down the running game. From a play calling standpoint, It’s carte blanche. That leads to one extra fun fact.

If there’s one thing that UCF head coach Gus Malzahn does well it’s pulling out a trick play to catch a defense off guard. Once the balance of running and passing begins, it’s much easier to dial up any number of gadget plays that lead to touchdowns. It’s an extension of being a well-balanced offense.

Who knows, that one trick play could be the deciding factor for which team comes out on top tonight.

Bottom line, with a suspect SMU defense that’s going to load the box, UCF needs the passing game to get rolling from the outset of tonight’s contest.

