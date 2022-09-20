UCF Special Teams Improving, More Strides Needed

Much has been made of UCF Knights special teams the past few seasons, and it’s sometimes been frustrating to watch.

Whether the blocked punt against Navy last season, or the eight out of 14 successful field goals made in 2021, there’s been rightful angst from Knights fans in one way or another.

The same with head coach Gus Malzahn. He’s mentioned special teams several times from spring practice through his press conferences into the 2022 season. He’s been happier of late and believes the Knights are close to breaking through. It’s definitely looking good in one particular area.

Xavier Townsend is a threat to score during any given punt return. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Fast forward to the beginning of the 2022 season and the kickoffs have been good (see statistics below). There are some positive moments from other special teams units as well. Plus, there’s that one play that’s a woulda, coulda, shoulda…

Against South Carolina State, Xavier Townsend returned a punt for a touchdown. Wait, there’s a flag on the field. That flag embodies the struggles that UCF went through with 2021 special teams woes, but also signifies that the Knights could be closing in on becoming much better.

Here are the rankings for each of the Knights special teams units as measured by where they stand within the FBS.

Punt Return: No. 120 with 11 returns for 96 yards, a 8.7 average, and a touchdown.

Note: Quadric Bullard’s recovery in the end zone is actually counted as a return, but UCF honestly has 10 traditional punt returns from Divaad Wilson and Townsend combined.

Punting: No. 120 with 12 punts for 447 yards, a 37.5 average.

Kickoff Return: No. 74 with seven returns for 136 yards, a 19.4 average.

Kickoffs: No. 16 with 20 kickoffs for 1,291 yards, a 64.6 average, with 14 going for touchbacks (70%).

How about Johnny Richardson racing down the field to stuff the FAU return man, too?

Field Goal Kicking: No. 100 with two out of four made, 50%.

Extra Points: No. 109 with 14 of 15 on extra point attempts, for a 93.3% mark.

The missed kick by freshman Colton Boomer hurts this number, but that's likely more a case of nerves than anything. He was making his first career start for the Knights.

Beyond the raw data, it’s the eye test. UCF has been going after some punts and has Bullard’s touchdown to show for it. The Knights also hold a field goal block to their credit.

Plays like the one against FAU are a way to change games. Instead of a sure three points for FAU, it turns into pure jubilation for the UCF players and coaches. That play was a back breaker for the Owls and helped propel the Knights to victory.

There’s also the insertion of Boomer into the starting lineup to take care of field goals. He knocked in both tries, one from 41 and another from 29, against FAU. He's now suddenly the big man on campus.

The coverage units are also playing inspired football, with Richardson’s tackle inside the FAU 15-yard line as evidence. Things are looking up.

Is UCF over the special teams hump? Not quite yet. It’s getting better though. Let’s revisit this situation at mid-season and go from there.

