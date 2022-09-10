UCF Knights RB Johnny Richardson Profile

Johnny Richardson

Johnny Richardson, UCF Running Back Brian Smith

Position: Running Back

Class: Junior

Size: 5’7”, 170 pounds

High School: Lake Wales (Fla.) High School

2022 Statistics

Sep. 9 vs. Louisville:

Rushing: Four carries for 45 yards, 11.3 average.

Receiving: Two receptions for 25 yards, a 12.5 average.

The explosiveness of Richardson was on full display versus the Cardinals. His potentially game-changing screen pass being called back is heartbreaking. He was every bit as dynamic as any college running back could be on that play.

Richardson's runs were also exciting and productive. He hit the hole at full force. Going to be interesting to see how head coach Gus Malzahn uses Richardson moving forward after he mentioned after the game that Richardson was a player he needed to get more touches.

Sep. 1 vs. South Carolina State:

Rushing: Five carries for 59 yards, an 11.8 average.

Receiving: Two receptions for 19 yards, a 9.5 average, and one touchdown catch.

Richardson's 2022 debut is a reminder that speed usually wins. most battles. Looking back at a few of his runs, whether up the middle or him darting towards the perimeter, there's one particular area to notice more than any other.

First-step-explosiveness. Richardson's is dynamic; he's the creme de la creme of hitting full speed as quickly as one possibly can. To that point, his touchdown reception with 5:23 to go in the third quarter shows his speed can overcome a defender having an angle.

Richardson burst through the opening faster than any South Carolina State defender could do something about it. From there, Richardson kept on sprinting toward the goal line and provided the Knights with their fifth touchdown of the evening, helping UCF go up 35-10 at that juncture of the ball game.

Two-Game Statistics:

Rushing: 10 carries for 106 yards, a 10.6 average.

Receiving: Four receptions for 44 yards, 11.0 average, and one touchdown.

2021 Statistics

Rushing: 104 carries for 733 yards, a 7.1 average, and three touchdowns.

Receiving: 25 receptions for 226 yards, a 9.0 average, and one touchdown.

