How Will UCF's Offense Take on Georgia Tech's Aggressive Defense?

The old adage in football that you have to be balanced to be successful can be challenged by some. The Air Raid Offenses across college football would like to have a word with those that believe that. Still, there are more college coaches that prefer the idea of mixing up the run and the pass.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is one of those coaches. Based on the way the Knights ran and passed the football against Florida Atlantic, it’s hard to blame him. When discussing quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, he had the following comment to say about his overall success in that game during his weekly press conference.

“I think the big thing was the balance, and he was able to run the football effectively.”

It’s true, when Plumlee gets rolling on the ground, the playbook options expand for UCF and the opposing defense has to pick between stacking the box to slow down Plumlee’s legs and his passing ability. It does start with the rushing attack, however.

“I think when we can run the ball effectively, that’s when good things happen for us,” Malzahn went on to say about his offense.

So, the basic premise is that the Knights need to establish the run more often than not to be a successful offense. The key here is “more often than not.”

There’s likely to be a game where the Knights are forced to throw a bit more during the first quarter because the opposing defense is determined to slow down the rushing attack. This week’s opponent, Georgia Tech, is likely that team.

While the Yellow Jackets are struggling defensively, it’s not for a lack of trying to create big defensive plays. They are the No. 7 team in the nation with 27 tackles for loss.

Ready or not, here we come!

GT is not going to just line up and play man coverage against UCF’s Javon Baker and the rest of the offensive skill players and be successful. There will be some exotic blitzes that they will use in an attempt to get the ball out of Plumlee's hands quickly. That leads to the following two questions.

How well will the Knights be able to run the football against six and seven-man pressures?

Now, this means actual designed runs. Sure, Plumlee is going to escape at some point based on his athletic prowess.

Beyond that point, can UCF get Isaiah Bowser and the inside running game going to create play-action passing opportunities that burns the GT secondary? Then, the Knights can go back to a well balanced attack.

When the UCF offense does intend for Plumlee to throw, can it protect well enough for him to go through his progressions? If not, that's another issue that Malzahn and the Knights might have to work around during the Sep. 24 contest.

Against FAU, UCF’s first ten plays featured five runs and five passes. That’s a completely different style of defense than what the Knights will face against the Yellow Jackets.

Malzahn’s point about balance will be tested against Georgia Tech. It’s going to be interesting to see what game plan UCF comes up with to block against aggressive defensive play calling.

Here’s Malzahn’s full Monday press conference:

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram