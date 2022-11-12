UCF at Tulane: First Half Action Was 'Fast and Furious'

If you like an old school, defensive-minded, grind-it-out college football game, turn off the UCF Knights at Tulane Green Wave game right now!

There’s been action galore. That was especially the case during the first quarter.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee accounted for runs of 47 and 67 yards, the latter going for a touchdown that put UCF up 10-0 at the 10:49 mark of the first stanza. Not to be outdone, Tulane certainly had its big plays via running back Tyjae Spears.

He’s an absolute dynamo. UCF couldn’t contain him on the edges whatsoever. That included a 70-yard sprint where Spears almost went the distance.

Despite Spears, UCF controlled the clock much better than Tulane did. That’s incredible considering the numerous injuries that the Knights are going through with both starting safeties out of the game – Divaad Wilson and Quadric Bullard – plus another key injury for the defense.

It’s never good to be without one’s middle linebacker. That’s what the Knights have been attempting to do.

It’s a great chance for Kam Moore to gain experience and show why he was yet another underrated recruit for the Knights that can play big-time football. He’s been active so far and helped to call the defense. Great sign.

Overall, the biggest point still points back to UCF’s strength, the reason the Knights are ranked No. 22 in the nation, and that’s been the rushing attack.

UCF has 230 rushing yards at halftime. Coming into the game, the Knights were averaging 239.9 yards per game, good for No. 8 in the land. They almost surpassed that by halftime.

The Knights are owning the line of scrimmage, and it’s not even close. UCF has shown to be the stronger, more physical team. That includes the offensive line and sans holding the edges, the defensive line. It’s also been the skill players as well (plumlee included). There has been one huge factor working against the Knights.

Penalties. There were a couple of questionable (okay, horrible) calls that went against the Knights for pass interference. That said, the Knights cannot have a roughing the kicker call. That particular call was 100% legit. It led to the Green Waves’ second touchdown of the half and totally changed the momentum and scoreboard.

At halftime, UCF is leading 24-14 and has been the better team, but Tulane gets the football to begin the second half. If the Knights hold the Green Wave from scoring and turn around and punch it in themselves, there’s a great chance to leave New Orleans with a victory.

Here are a few more statistics to consider:

Passing, Plumlee is 10-of-22 for 88 yards and a touchdown, Rushing, he's gained 159 yards and a touchdown.

Javon Baker has been the go-to receiver with five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram