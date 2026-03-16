Johnny Dawkins Reacts To UCF's First March Madness Berth Since 2019
UCF men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins speaks with the media following the Knights' selection to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
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Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF Players Share Thoughts On March Madness Berth
Johnny Dawkins Reviews UCF's Overtime Loss To Oklahoma State
UCF Guards Riley Kugel and Chris Johnson React To Senior Knight Loss to Oklahoma State
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner