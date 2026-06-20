Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 75 Tyler Gibson

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 75 days to go, let's meet UCF offensive lineman Tyler Gibson:

1. Who is Tyler Gibson?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5 / 300 pounds

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

High School: Johns Creek High School

Tyler Gibson was not the only child in his family to take up college football. For the first two seasons of his career, he played alongside his older brother, quarterback Zach Gibson, at Georgia Tech. However, neither of them got much playing time. Zach played in only six games in 2022 and none in 2023, while Tyler played in four games across both seasons.

For 2024, the two brothers went their separate ways. While Zach stayed in Atlanta, transferring to Georgia State before ending his career at Florida Atlantic in 2025, Tyler transferred to Charlotte, where he played for two seasons before finding himself in Orlando.

2. What did he do last season?

Gibson played in all 12 of Charlotte's games last season, even earning the opportunity to start in the last six at right tackle, according to his UCF Athletics profile page.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Gibson getting starts at right tackle in 2025 does not bode well for his chances to start in Orlando at first glance, since that was Preston Cushman's position last season and he is set up to be a team leader in 2026. However, Cushman did say after an April 3 practice session that he could move to become an interior lineman. So, while being a backup for Cushman at right tackle would still get him some playing time as a quality depth piece, it's not the only role Gibson could end up with.

For Gibson to earn starting opportunities in Orlando, two things would need to happen. First, he has to earn them during fall practice and earn the trust of offensive line coach AJ Blazek, just like any other lineman. However, what makes Gibson's situation different is the second potential condition: Cushman making a satisfactory transition to another position on the line. Unless Gibson can prove he can play a position other than right tackle, Cushman is going to have to be somewhere else on the line if Gibson is going to start.

Regardless if it's as a starter or an experienced backup, Gibson seems likely to play a noticeable factor in UCF's offensive line plans in some form.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins