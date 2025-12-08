Johnny Dawkins Shares His Thoughts On UCF's Seventh Straight Win
UCF coach Johnny Dawkins breaks down the Knights' performance in their win over Towson, 86-61.
In this story:
Check out more UCF videos below:
UCF Hoops Players Review Their Seventh Consecutive Win
Scott Frost Discusses 2026 Early Signees
Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down the UCF Hoops Teams' Win Over VMI
Published
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner