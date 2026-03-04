Inside The Knights

Johnny Dawkins Dissects UCF's Loss To Baylor

UCF men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins speaks with the media following the Knights' loss to Baylor, 87-86.
Bryson Turner|
UCF coach Johnny Dawkins Postgame vs. Baylor
UCF coach Johnny Dawkins Postgame vs. Baylor

In this story:

UCF KnightsBaylor Bears

Watch more videos below:

UCF Forwards Unpack Knights' Loss To Baylor

Baylor Coach Scott Drew and guard Obi Agbim Review Bears' Close Win Over UCF

Johnny Dawkins and Players Detail UCF's Upset Victory Over No. 19 BYU

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos