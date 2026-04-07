UCF Kicker Discusses Competing For Starting Job And DJ Hobby
UCF kicker Will Stone, a transfer from Texas, speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 7.
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UCF Special Teams Coordinator Talks Roster Turnover
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner