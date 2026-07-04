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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 61 Owen Spell

With 61 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the player wearing the Knights' No. 61 jersey: offensive lineman Owen Spell.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Owen Spell (61) after scoring during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Owen Spell (61) after scoring during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 61 days to go, let's meet UCF's offensive lineman Owen Spell:

  1. Who is Owen Spell?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Owen Spell?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8 / 305 pounds

Hometown: Jesup, Georgia

High School: Wayne County High School

Spell is back for his second season in Orlando after transferring in from a school that is no longer in operation.

Two weeks after Spell's announcement that he was entering the transfer portal, Limestone University announced its closure, marking the end of its Division II football program after an 11-season existence. Spell played in 10 games in what became the school's final football season in 2024.

2. What did he do last season?

Spell spent the majority of the 2025 season as the backup left tackle behind Paul Rubelt. However, he still saw action in all 12 of the Knights' games at both left and right tackle. He even earned two starts at left tackle.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Spell getting a starting role on the offensive line in 2026 is not a certainty. Preston Cushman, who started at right tackle last season, is back, along with his backup, Connor Meadows, and new transfers like Henry Tabansi, who was the starting left tackle for Buffalo last season, and Tyler Gibson, who earned Charlotte's starting right tackle job during last season, making offensive tackle a crowded room with college football experience. 

However, that's not to say that Spell cannot be a starter, since offensive line coach AJ Blazek said he was having a good spring and has helped push Tabansi in practice. Plus, with fewer new transfer arrivals that play at guard, Spell's versatility could help him earn an opportunity there.

Following an April 9 practice session, Blazek said he had used Spell as a guard the previous couple of days. So, depending on how that experiment turns out, Spell could either be shifted to become a guard and start there or become an even more versatile backup that can sub in at either tackle or guard.

"If kids know there's an opportunity, they show up every day because it might be theirs," Blazek said.

Whether Spell is a starter or a versatile backup in 2026, he is looking at another full season of work in his second year in a UCF uniform.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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