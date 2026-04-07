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UCF Punter Discusses Transition From Minor League Baseball To College Football

UCF punter, and former minor league pitcher, Mason Denaberg speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 7.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Punter Discusses Transition From Minor League Baseball To College Football.
UCF Punter Discusses Transition From Minor League Baseball To College Football.

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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