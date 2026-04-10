UCF Baseball Coach Rich Wallace Provides Braden Smith Update and Discusses West Virginia Series Win

UCF Baseball Coach Provides Braden Smith Update and Discusses West Virginia Series Win
UCF Baseball coach Rich Wallace speaks with the media following the Knights' series win against West Virginia.
Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF Women's Basketball Coach Gabe Lazo's Introductory Press Conference
UCF O-Line Coach AJ Blazek Talks Limiting Penalties and Move to Orlando
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner