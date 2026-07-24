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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 41 Bruno Dall

With 41 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 41 jersey: Bruno Dall.
Bryson Turner|
University of Akron defensive lineman Bruno Dall (41) sacks Duquesne quarterbackTyler Riddle (2) during the first half at InfoCision Stadium in Akron on Sept. 20, 2025.
University of Akron defensive lineman Bruno Dall (41) sacks Duquesne quarterbackTyler Riddle (2) during the first half at InfoCision Stadium in Akron on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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UCF KnightsAkron Zips

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 41 days to go, let's meet UCF EDGE Bruno Dall:

  1. Who is Bruno Dall?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Bruno Dall?

Position: EDGE

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7 / 260 pounds

Hometown: Hamburg, Germany

High School: St. Stanislaus College (Mississippi)

Growing up in Hamburg, Germany's second-largest city, Bruno Dall developed his skills on the gridiron with the Hamburg Huskies Football Academy. With the help of the Gridiron Imports Foundation, a non-profit co-founded by Bjöern Werner, a German native and former NFL defensive end who was selected in the first round of the 2013 draft, and Chris Adamson, an entrepreneur and former Dartmouth football player, Dall was placed at Saint Stanislaus College in Mississippi.

Dall spent just one season playing high school football, only arriving in the United States in the summer of 2022, according to his UCF Athletics profile page. During that season, he recorded 81 tackles, 38 of which were solo, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, five passes defended and four fumble recoveries, according to MaxPreps, which helped him earn an MHSAA Class 3A All-State First Team honor.

Akron was the second of five Division I offers that came Dall's way, according to a Twitter post reposted by Dall in 2022. That ended up being the offer he accepted. He spent his first three seasons of college football with the Zips, redshirting his true freshman season before playing in 11 games in 2024.

2. What did he do last season?

Dall was named to the All-MAC Third Team after recording 44 tackles, 18 of which were solo, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, six pass breakups and an interception for Akron in 2025.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Despite an undisclosed injury affecting his spring practice, Dall is one of the contenders for a starting role in the EDGE room following the departures of Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly for the NFL. Not only is he the tallest player in the room at 6-foot-7, but when compared to other contenders like Isaiah Nixon, Sincere Edwards and Ken Talley, he is the only one who has started a college football game before 2026.

Following an April 27 practice session, EDGE coach Mike Dawson remarked that not only was Dall "gigantic," but he was also "highly intelligent," and called him "a sponge."

"I just look forward to him getting into a spot where he can just worry about playing football," Dawson said. "He's going to be a good addition to the group, and he's a great guy to have in the room."

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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