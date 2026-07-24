Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 41 Bruno Dall

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 41 days to go, let's meet UCF EDGE Bruno Dall:

1. Who is Bruno Dall?

Position: EDGE

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7 / 260 pounds

Hometown: Hamburg, Germany

High School: St. Stanislaus College (Mississippi)

Growing up in Hamburg, Germany's second-largest city, Bruno Dall developed his skills on the gridiron with the Hamburg Huskies Football Academy. With the help of the Gridiron Imports Foundation, a non-profit co-founded by Bjöern Werner, a German native and former NFL defensive end who was selected in the first round of the 2013 draft, and Chris Adamson, an entrepreneur and former Dartmouth football player, Dall was placed at Saint Stanislaus College in Mississippi.

Dall spent just one season playing high school football, only arriving in the United States in the summer of 2022, according to his UCF Athletics profile page. During that season, he recorded 81 tackles, 38 of which were solo, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, five passes defended and four fumble recoveries, according to MaxPreps, which helped him earn an MHSAA Class 3A All-State First Team honor.

Akron was the second of five Division I offers that came Dall's way, according to a Twitter post reposted by Dall in 2022. That ended up being the offer he accepted. He spent his first three seasons of college football with the Zips, redshirting his true freshman season before playing in 11 games in 2024.

2. What did he do last season?

Dall was named to the All-MAC Third Team after recording 44 tackles, 18 of which were solo, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, six pass breakups and an interception for Akron in 2025.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Despite an undisclosed injury affecting his spring practice, Dall is one of the contenders for a starting role in the EDGE room following the departures of Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly for the NFL. Not only is he the tallest player in the room at 6-foot-7, but when compared to other contenders like Isaiah Nixon, Sincere Edwards and Ken Talley, he is the only one who has started a college football game before 2026.

Following an April 27 practice session, EDGE coach Mike Dawson remarked that not only was Dall "gigantic," but he was also "highly intelligent," and called him "a sponge."

"I just look forward to him getting into a spot where he can just worry about playing football," Dawson said. "He's going to be a good addition to the group, and he's a great guy to have in the room."

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell