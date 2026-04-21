UCF EDGE Talks Final College Season And History With Mike Dawson
UCF EDGE Ken Talley speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 21, 2026.
Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF EDGE Coach Talks NFL Draft and New EDGE Room
UCF EDGE Discusses Opportunity Following Teammates Declaring For NFL Draft
UCF EDGE Shares His French and African Heritage
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner