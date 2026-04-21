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UCF EDGE Discusses Opportunity Following Teammates Declaring For NFL Draft

UCF EDGE Isaiah Nixon speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 21, 2026.
Bryson Turner|
UCF EDGE Isaiah Nixon Discusses Opportunity Following Teammates Declaring For NFL Draft
UCF EDGE Isaiah Nixon Discusses Opportunity Following Teammates Declaring For NFL Draft

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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