UCF Forwards Recall First Big 12 Road Win

UCF forwards Jamichael Stillwell and Jordan Burks speak with the media following the Knights' win over Kansas State and ahead of their game against No. 1 Arizona.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Knights

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

