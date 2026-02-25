Johnny Dawkins and Players Detail UCF's Upset Victory Over No. 19 BYU
UCF Knights men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins, guard Themus Fulks and forward Jordan Burks speak with the media after upsetting No. 19 BYU, 97-84.
Watch more videos below:
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner