UCF Guards Prepare For Space Game Against No. 11 Texas Tech
UCF guards Themus Fulks and Chris Johnson preview the Knights' Space Game Against No. 11 Texas Tech
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner