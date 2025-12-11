Inside The Knights

UCF Hoops Players Reflect on 8-1 Start

UCF center John Bol and guard Chris Johnson provide details on their inspirations and thoughts on the Knights' hot start to the 2025-26 season.
Bryson Turner|
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

