UCF Offensive Lineman Henry Tabansi Discusses Move To Orlando

UCF Offensive Lineman Discusses Move To Orlando
UCF offensive lineman Henry Tabansi speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 9.
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UCF O-Line Coach AJ Blazek Talks Limiting Penalties and Move to Orlando
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner