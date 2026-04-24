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UCF Running Backs Coach Breaks Down Deep Room

UCF running backs coach Jimmy Beal speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 24, 2026.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Running Backs Coach Breaks Down Deep Room
UCF Running Backs Coach Breaks Down Deep Room

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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