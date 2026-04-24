UCF Running Backs Coach Breaks Down Deep Room
UCF running backs coach Jimmy Beal speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 24, 2026.
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Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF Running Back Discusses Transfer To FBS Level
UCF Running Back Discusses Return To Knights After Opportunities As Freshman
UCF Running Back Discusses Recovery And Upcoming College Football Debut
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner