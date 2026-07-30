Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 35 Agyeman Addae

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 35 days to go, let's meet UCF running back Agyeman Addae:

1. Who is Agyeman Addae?

Position: Running Back

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10 / 190 pounds

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High School: Columbus High School

Nicknamed "A.G.," Agyeman Addae joined UCF in 2025 as a walk-on. He is the son of the Miami Dolphins' new cornerbacks coach, Jahmile Addae, who himself played cornerback for West Virginia from 2001 to 2005.

As a coach, the elder Addae has spent a majority of his career as a defensive backs and secondary coach at schools like Arizona, Minnesota, West Virginia, Georgia and Miami (FL) before making the jump to the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2024. However, before he started getting those kinds of jobs, he once served as Cincinnati's running backs coach in 2011 and 2012. Lo and behold, that was the position his son ended up playing for UCF.

Addae said following an April 24 practice session that he talks to his father "all the time" about football, asking him his thoughts about a particular play or what he thinks he could have done better.

2. What did he do last season?

Injuries in the running back room led to Addae seeing action in eight games off the bench last season. He rushed 12 times for 50 yards, caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and even threw a four-yard passing touchdown.

"Man, I'm more than happy," Addae said. "It was fun to get in there and show them, like, what I could do, and show the world what I could do."

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

UCF running backs coach Jimmy Beal called Addae a "special kid," on account of his "ability to understand the game and then play multiple positions." The sophomore has also taken over as "a true leader" in the running back room thanks to knowing last season's system.

Such experience is going to help him stand out in what has become a crowded running back room in Orlando. In addition to a pair of experienced transfers, Duke Watson and Landen Chambers, there is also four-star recruit Taevion Swint, who has recovered from an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. So, Addae is going to need a standout fall practice if he is going to end up with the starting role in 2026.

However, even if Addae does not start, his versatile offensive skillset and coach Scott Frost's previous success with running-back-by-committee during his first stint at UCF are evidence that he can still make an impact on the field coming off the bench.

Look for Addae to earn his fair share of looks out of the backfield in 2026.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi