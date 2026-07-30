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Inside The Knights

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 35 Agyeman Addae

With 35 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 35 jersey: running back Agyeman Addae.
Bryson Turner|
UCF running back Agyeman Addae competes with Rukeem Stroud during UCF Spring football practice at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Friday, April 11, 2025.
UCF running back Agyeman Addae competes with Rukeem Stroud during UCF Spring football practice at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Friday, April 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 35 days to go, let's meet UCF running back Agyeman Addae:

  1. Who is Agyeman Addae?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Agyeman Addae?

Position: Running Back

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10 / 190 pounds

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High School: Columbus High School

Nicknamed "A.G.," Agyeman Addae joined UCF in 2025 as a walk-on. He is the son of the Miami Dolphins' new cornerbacks coach, Jahmile Addae, who himself played cornerback for West Virginia from 2001 to 2005.

As a coach, the elder Addae has spent a majority of his career as a defensive backs and secondary coach at schools like Arizona, Minnesota, West Virginia, Georgia and Miami (FL) before making the jump to the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2024. However, before he started getting those kinds of jobs, he once served as Cincinnati's running backs coach in 2011 and 2012. Lo and behold, that was the position his son ended up playing for UCF.

Addae said following an April 24 practice session that he talks to his father "all the time" about football, asking him his thoughts about a particular play or what he thinks he could have done better.

2. What did he do last season?

Injuries in the running back room led to Addae seeing action in eight games off the bench last season. He rushed 12 times for 50 yards, caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and even threw a four-yard passing touchdown.

"Man, I'm more than happy," Addae said. "It was fun to get in there and show them, like, what I could do, and show the world what I could do."

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

UCF running backs coach Jimmy Beal called Addae a "special kid," on account of his "ability to understand the game and then play multiple positions." The sophomore has also taken over as "a true leader" in the running back room thanks to knowing last season's system.

Such experience is going to help him stand out in what has become a crowded running back room in Orlando. In addition to a pair of experienced transfers, Duke Watson and Landen Chambers, there is also four-star recruit Taevion Swint, who has recovered from an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. So, Addae is going to need a standout fall practice if he is going to end up with the starting role in 2026.

However, even if Addae does not start, his versatile offensive skillset and coach Scott Frost's previous success with running-back-by-committee during his first stint at UCF are evidence that he can still make an impact on the field coming off the bench.

Look for Addae to earn his fair share of looks out of the backfield in 2026.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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