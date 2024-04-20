UCLA Women's Basketball: Bruins Lose Reserve Forward to Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team reached the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight season, putting together a very successful campaign. While the team didn't claim their ultimate goal of winning a title, they still have a lot to be excited about going forward.
However, not every player will remain with the program. According to Haley Sawyer of Los Angeles Daily News, reserve forward Christeen Iwuala has entered into the transfer portal.
Iwuala averaged 11.7 minutes per game last season for the Bruins, putting up 3.7 points, three rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. While she wasn't one of the star players, her presence off the bench did help the team.
She was a physical player, who the Bruins turned to for quality bench minutes. Iwuala was part of the Bruins 2022 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the country.
UCLA knew that after a successful season, some of its players may not be back. Iwuala likely is looking for a bigger role on a team than what the Bruins could offer to her.
We wish her nothing but the best going forward.
