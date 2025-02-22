News
Recent Articles
Men's Basketball
UCLA Must Limit Buckeyes' Most Dangerous Scorers
The UCLA Bruins are preparing for a bounce-back performance on Sunday afternoon as they welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Pauley Pavilion. Despite struggling this season, the Buckeyes possess a pair of elite scorers that could do damage.
Women's Basketball
No. 3 Bruins Cannot Take Unranked Iowa Lightly
The UCLA Bruins are back to their winning ways and are gearing up for a road battle with the dangerous Iowa Hawkeyes this Sunday. Despite being unranked, Iowa has posed issues for some of the Big Ten's best, and UCLA cannot take it lightly.
Men's Basketball
REPORT: Bruins are Top Team in One Crucial Stat Category
The UCLA Bruins are one of the nation's top defensive teams and a crucial stat proves that they are a team built for March. One college basketball analytics expert broke down the Bruins' exceptional ability to keep opponents ice cold.
Men's Basketball
UCLA's Free-Throw Shooting Must Improve in Final Stretch
The UCLA Bruins have had a rough time at the free-throw line this season, but the upset home loss to Minnesota proved that this team must fix the issue before the postseason begins. This group will not survive if the free throw woes do not improve.
Men's Basketball
Bruins' Latest Loss Proves Crucial for Big Ten Tournament Seeding
The UCLA Bruins suffered a back-breaking loss on Tuesday night to the Minnesota Golden Gophers that not only weakened their NCAA Tournament resume but likely knocked them out of contention for a valuable spot in the Big Ten Tournament.