All Bruins

News

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) holds the Leishman Trophy following the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.

UCLA, Big Ten and SEC Are Wrong For Wanting CFP Seeding Changes

The arrogance of UCLA's conference, the Big Ten, is endless, and due to what they believe is an unfair policy, they're pushing for new CFP seeding policies.

Brock Vierra
|
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) holds the Leishman Trophy following the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
Football

UCLA, Big Ten and SEC Are Wrong For Wanting CFP Seeding Changes

The arrogance of UCLA's conference, the Big Ten, is endless, and due to what they believe is an unfair policy, they're pushing for new CFP seeding policies.

Brock Vierra
|

Recent Articles

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster greets his players after a Bruins touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Football

Four Bold Predictions for UCLA and Its West Coast Conference Rivals

UCLA and the Big Ten could be in for a massive shake-up if certain players and teams take the next step in 2025.

Brock Vierra
|
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) dribbles the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second half at Value City Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Men's Basketball

UCLA Must Limit Buckeyes' Most Dangerous Scorers

The UCLA Bruins are preparing for a bounce-back performance on Sunday afternoon as they welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Pauley Pavilion. Despite struggling this season, the Buckeyes possess a pair of elite scorers that could do damage.

Tom Cavanaugh
|
Feb 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Avary Cain (2), forward Kendall Dudley (22) and guard Kiki Rice (1) and guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrate at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Women's Basketball

No. 3 Bruins Cannot Take Unranked Iowa Lightly

The UCLA Bruins are back to their winning ways and are gearing up for a road battle with the dangerous Iowa Hawkeyes this Sunday. Despite being unranked, Iowa has posed issues for some of the Big Ten's best, and UCLA cannot take it lightly.

Tom Cavanaugh
|
Feb 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Men's Basketball

What is the Bruins' Ceiling in March?

The UCLA Bruins recently suffered a devastating loss that has left some questions looming around their chances in the NCAA Tournament. There is a ceiling for this team and it may be better than currently expected.

Tom Cavanaugh
|
Feb 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Women's Basketball

Close Challenges UCLA to Step Up Despite Big Win

Despite a dominant win and a historic night for Lauren Betts, UCLA coach Cori Close stressed the need for more intensity and consistency ahead of a tough road test at Iowa.

Madeleine Considine
|
Feb 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kendall Bostic (44) defends during the third quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Right is Illinois Fighting Illini guard Adalia McKenzie (24). Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Women's Basketball

Betts, Rice Set the Standard After Bruins' Victory

Despite a decisive win over Illinois, UCLA’s Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice stressed the need for more urgency and improvement as the Bruins prepared for a challenging road test at Iowa.

Madeleine Considine
|
Feb 14, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Men's Basketball

Bruins' Cronin Requires More 'Toughness' From His Group

UCLA coach Mick Cronin expects much more from his team in an area that has nothing to do with skill or talent. He spoke to the media following Tuesday's home loss to Minnesota, emphasizing toughness as a major key to victory.

Tom Cavanaugh
|
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Recruiting

UCLA Makes Local 4-Star LB's Top Seven

UCLA is in the running for one of the top linebackers in the class of 2026.

Aidan Champion
|
January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman (70), guard Jon Runyan (76), and guard Sean Rhyan (75) before a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Football

UCLA's Sean Rhyan Helped Pave the Way For Packers' Big Year on the Ground

UCLA's Sean Rhyan played a big role in massive years by Green Bay Packers running backs Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson.

Brock Vierra
|
Feb 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Kobe Johnson (0), guard Dylan Andrews (2) and Sebastian Mack (12) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Men's Basketball

REPORT: Bruins are Top Team in One Crucial Stat Category

The UCLA Bruins are one of the nation's top defensive teams and a crucial stat proves that they are a team built for March. One college basketball analytics expert broke down the Bruins' exceptional ability to keep opponents ice cold.

Tom Cavanaugh
|
Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Kachi Nzeh (15) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Men's Basketball

Reason to be Concerned About UCLA's Dailey?

The UCLA Bruins have seen a decline in production from sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr.

Dominic Minchella
|
Aug 31, 2013; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins passing game coordinator coach Demetrice Martin during the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Nevada 58-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Recruiting

UCLA Offers Rising Class of 2027 CB From Ohio

UCLA has placed a heavy emphasis on recruiting the class of 2026 this offseason but is also looking further down the road.

Aidan Champion
|
Bruins Kwazi Gilmer 3 as the LSU Tigers take on UCLA at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Football

UCLA Film Review: Toler Might Have a Top-5 Big Ten WR Room

During UCLA's trip to Baton Rouge, the Bruins had some players make a name for themselves.

Brock Vierra
|
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (1) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Men's Basketball

UCLA's Free-Throw Shooting Must Improve in Final Stretch

The UCLA Bruins have had a rough time at the free-throw line this season, but the upset home loss to Minnesota proved that this team must fix the issue before the postseason begins. This group will not survive if the free throw woes do not improve.

Tom Cavanaugh
|
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Football

Lincoln Riley's Plans Good for UCLA?

Lincoln Riley, head coach of UCLA's bitter rival, USC, recently revealed the current status of his future with the program.

Aidan Champion
|
Feb 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates scoring in the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Women's Basketball

No. 3 UCLA Stays Hot with Statement Win Over No. 25 Illinois

No. 3 UCLA dominated in the paint and pulled away late to defeat No. 25 Illinois, securing its eighth ranked win of the season while staying in the hunt for the Big Ten title.

Madeleine Considine
|
Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (far right) stands on the foul line with his team during the national anthem before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images
Baseball

UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Hit the Road

UCLA baseball takes its first road trip of the season, looking to extend its four-game win streak at the Kleberg Bank College Classic.

Madeleine Considine
|
Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field.
Recruiting

Bruins Make Local Four-Star RB's Top Six

UCLA is one of the top six programs in the running for one of the top running backs in the class of 2026.

Aidan Champion
|
Feb 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins players huddle on the court in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Recruiting

REPORT: UCLA Among Teams to Have Visited One of Top Class of '26 Hoop Prospects

UCLA men's basketball is reportedly visited one of the top players in the class of 2026.

Aidan Champion
|
Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kobe Johnson (0) drives past Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (4) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Men's Basketball

UCLA's Kobe Johnson Continues Hot Streak

UCLA Bruins senior guard Kobe Johnson has turned his level of production up over the last four games.

Dominic Minchella
|
Dec 7, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Tina Ball and LaVar Ball pose for a photo during the game between Spire Institute and Bella Vista Prep at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Men's Basketball

Made at UCLA: LaVar Ball, Father of the Year

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of former UCLA basketball brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo, continues to grow his legacy despite ongoing health issues.

Brock Vierra
|
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster greets quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Recruiting

UCLA Offers Local Class of 2026 Four-Star DL

UCLA football has extended an offer to another highly touted local prospect.

Aidan Champion
|
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti on the sidelines before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Football

Bruins, Big Ten on the Verge of Eclipsing the SEC as CFB's Dominant Conference

UCLA and the Big Ten made a statement in 2024, taking the first steps in establishing themselves as the predominant power in college football.

Brock Vierra
|
Feb 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) shoots against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Lu'Cye Patterson (25) and forward Frank Mitchell (00) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Men's Basketball

Bruins' Latest Loss Proves Crucial for Big Ten Tournament Seeding

The UCLA Bruins suffered a back-breaking loss on Tuesday night to the Minnesota Golden Gophers that not only weakened their NCAA Tournament resume but likely knocked them out of contention for a valuable spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

Tom Cavanaugh
|