St. Louis Cardinals Select UCLA's Michael Curialle in 12th Round of MLB Draft

Max Rajcic could have a familiar face join him in the Cardinals' farm system this summer.

The UCLA baseball ace wasn't the only Bruin the St. Louis Cardinals selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, as the club scooped up junior utility man Michael Curialle with the No. 367 overall pick in the 12th round Tuesday. Rajcic was the Cardinals' sixth round selection Monday, and he and Curialle were the first two UCLA products off the board.

Because he was selected outside of the top 10 rounds, Curialle does not have a slot value to base his contract negotiations around like Rajcic does. Both Curialle and Rajcic have several weeks to decide between joining the Cardinals and returning to Westwood.

Curialle was the No. 247 prospect in MLB.com's pre-draft rankings, meaning he slid more than 100 spots below where he was projected to hear his name called.

The Capistrano Valley, California, native joined the Bruins in 2020 and immediately stepped in as the team's Opening Day starter at second base. Curialle split time between second and right field and recorded at least one hit in nine of his 10 appearances during the COVID-shortened season.

Curialle hit .325 with an .882 OPS in his debut campaign, earning a spot on Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-American Team as a result.

In his first full season, Curialle hit .285 and slaw his slugging percentage drop over 100 points. Curialle's on-base percentage increased, though, and he finished his sophomore year with just one error through 65 career games played.

Curialle hit out of seven different spots in the lineup and also earned his first career start in center field in 2021, dynamism he would take to another level in 2022.

Although most of his playing time his junior year came in right field, Curialle also started games at third base, left field, shortstop and designated hitter. The only positions he did not play at UCLA were pitcher, catcher and first base.

Curialle's production at the plate also saw a bump, as his batting average rose back up to .319. And after hitting three home runs across his first two seasons combined, Curialle launched five in 2022. Curialle racked up four hits in his season debut, and he closed the year by making the first-ever Pac-12 All-Tournament Team.

Across his five games in Scottsdale, Arizona, Curialle hit .538 with two walks and eight RBIs to help the Bruins reach an elimination game versus Oregon State in the semifinal round.

Curialle owns a .306/.380/.455 slash line for his UCLA career, recording eight homers, six triples, 33 doubles, 86 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 123 games played.

It remains to be seen which position Curialle will play at the professional level, but he was listed as a shortstop by MLB.com.

Through 14 rounds, the Cardinals have still only picked college players. On top of Rajcic and Curialle, St. Louis has also plucked Oregon State left-hander Cooper Hjerpe, Cal right-hander Joseph King and Oregon State right-hander DJ Carpenter out of the Pac-12.

UCLA commits right-hander JR Ritchie and infielder Chris Paciolla were selected No. 35 and No. 86 overall, respectively, and must also decide whether to take the college route or turn pro out of high school.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSS TURTELTAUB/UCLA ATHLETICS)