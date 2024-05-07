UCLA Basketball: 11 Powerhouse Programs Eye Transferring Ex-Bruins Forward
The freshman is ditching the Blue and Gold for the NCAA's transfer portal.
Former four-star freshman UCLA Bruins power forward Berke Buyuktuncel, who entered the NCAA's transfer portal this spring, seems to be circling several different collegiate powerhouse programs.
John Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that the 6-foot-9 big man is being eyed by 11 excellent schools. That tally: the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Virginia Cavaliers, the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Washington Huskies, the Butler Bulldogs, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (who produced his possible replacement with the Bruins next season, Eric Dailey Jr.), the Kentucky Wildcats, the BYU Cougars, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Louisville Cardinals.
