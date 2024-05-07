Joe Biden Celebrates Cinco De Mayo with Former UCLA Basketball Star
Former UCLA Bruins basketball standout Jaime Jaquez Jr. was selected to introduce President Joe Biden at the White House's celebration of Cinco De Mayo on Sunday. The now-Miami Heat point guard spoke at the White House following the conclusion of his rookie season after the Heat were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
"It's such an honor to be here today ... I stand here before you on the shoulders of giants," Jaquez said. "There are generations of proud and incredibly accomplished Mexican-Americans that came before me. I am proud to continue their legacy and continue to push traditions of Mexican-Americans that make the spirit of our people so great. A tradition and a spirit that is principled on hard work, a strong moral code, and the importance of family. Thank you President Biden and the administration for celebrating our community and all our contributions here today. Now, without further ado, it is my honor to welcome the President of the United States, Mr. President Joe Biden."
Jaquez, who is a dual citizen of both Mexico and the United States, spoke at the celebration after a tremendous season with the Heat in which he averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while finishing fairly high in the league's Rookie of the Year voting. Prior to heading into the NBA, Jaquez was the Pac-12 Player of the Year and 2023, and a key piece to the dominant Bruins team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 2021.
This is far from the first time Jaquez has represented his Mexican-American heritage. Jaquez and his sister, Gabriela Jaquez, previously teamed up with the UCLA Latino Alumni Association and UCLA Alumni Association to launch the Jaquez Family Scholarship Fund. He is also the first Mexican basketball player to be selected in the first-round of the NBA Draft, and previously played for the Mexican National Team at the 2019 Pan American Games. Jaquez also wore an "El Heat Cultura" jersey at this season's NBA Slam Dunk Contest, featuring the names of the five other Mexican NBA players who made the league before him.
