UCLA Basketball: Watch First-Year Stars Celebrate Bruin Day

What’s it like to spend an afternoon with 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐚 and 𝐋𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐜 at 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐲?



Let’s find out … 🎥🎞️ courtesy of our enthusiastic student fans with @uclatheden.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/zkmaoWkwYg