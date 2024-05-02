UCLA Basketball: Watch First-Year Stars Celebrate Bruin Day
As the UCLA Bruins basketball team looks ahead to next season, some players are taking advantage of everything bring a Bruin means. UCLA held its annual Bruin Day and had a few players taking part.
Aday Mara and Lazar Stefanovic took a camera through Bruin Day and the results were great. Check them out below!
The vibes are high for the Bruins right now and they are looking forward to a much better season in 2024. UCLA has added some talent and head coach Mick Cronin is trying to get them back to a place of relevance.
Both Mara and Stefanovic are key pieces to what the team will do next season, with both looking to have better years. In 28 games, Mara averaged just 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. It was a frustrating first season for him and the Bruins will need more out of him going forward.
As for Stefanovic, he averaged 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game over 33 appearances. He shot 38.9 percent from beyond the three-point line, showing his range on the court.
For the Bruins to get back to where they want to be, they will need strong seasons from both players. The Bruins are a proud program and will be looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing it this season.
