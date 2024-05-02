UCLA Football: Eagles Ink Ex-Bruins DB To UDFA Deal
The UCLA Bruins football team sent a few players to the NFL in the recent NFL draft, including star pass rusher Laiatu Latu. But the Bruins did send a few other solid players as well.
One of those includes Kenny Churchwell III, who was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. While he didn't get drafted, Churchwell III can still provide some value to Philadelphia.
He will look to impress the Eagles coaching staff, potentially paving the way to a roster spot. Last season with the Bruins, he posted 34 tackles, one interception, had three defended passes, and forced one fumble.
Churchwell III will have chances to show out for the Eagles and will be attending the rookie mini-camp for Philadelphia. He will have that showing, training camp, and the preseason to try to prove himself.
While Churchwell III may not become a star right away, he can be impactful. The Eagles have done well with their defensive backs in recent years so this could be an ideal landing spot for him.
