UCLA Basketball: Bruin-Turned-All-Star A Finalist For NBA's Social Justice Award
Former UCLA Bruins standout guard Russell Westbrook, now back in his hometown (well, he's from Long Beach, but it's as close as you can get in the NBA) L.A. Clippers, may no longer be an All-Star (an honor he was awarded nine times in his prime), but the future first ballot Hall of Famer remains a pillar of his community.
As such, it's no surprise to see that he's a finalist for the NBA's Social Justice Champion award, per the Clippers' official X account and a press statement on NBA.com. The winner will receive some hardware named after another UCLA hoops great, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy.
His competition for the contest? Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, New Orleans Pelicans point guard CJ McCollum, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, and Oklahoma City Thunder Lindy Waters III.
This year's winner will be revealed at some point later in the playoffs. Per NBA.com, the honor is awarded " in recognition of advancing the six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer’s [Abdul-Jabbar's] mission to drive change, inspire others to reflect on injustice, and take collective action in their communities over the previous year."
Through his Why Not? Foundation, Westbrook and his team help at-risk communities with help in the arenas of education, work skills and mental health help.