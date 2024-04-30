UCLA Basketball: Bruins Adding Sixth Transfer From Own Backyard
Mick Cronin has his sixth transfer commitment of the offseason.
Per Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online, former Loyola Marymount guard Dominick Harris intends to lace up his sneakers in Westwood this fall. The 6-foot-4 wing is set to be a graduate student transfer, but will have two seasons of collegiate eligibility for the Blue and Gold due to the COVID-19-paused season, Pierson indicates.
Harris began his college career at Gonzaga in 2020, but transferred to Loyola Marymount, just down the road (a bit) from UCLA for the 2023-24 season. Across 24 contests last year, he enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 14.3 points on .429/.448/.783 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals per. His previous-best season scoring average? Three points a game.
It will be interesting to see where he slots in to a talented-but-underperforming incumbent guard corps. He is the sixth transfer addition to join the Bruins this offseason, joining ex-Louisville Cardinals guard Skyy Clark, former USC Trojans small forward Kobe Johnson, ex-Oklahoma State power forward Eric Dailey Jr., and former Oregon State big man Tyler Bilodeau, and ex-South Dakota State sharpshooter William Kyle III.
This sure looks like a loaded transfer group, and could help transform Mick Cronin's club from a 16-17 also-ran to an NCAA Tournament pseudo-contender next year.
