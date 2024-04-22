UCLA Basketball: Bruins Alum Earns Start In First Round Matchup Against Top Seed
Former four-year UCLA Bruins star small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. continues to prove that he's a legitimate NBA pro.
The Miami Heat rookie drew the start for injured All-Star Jimmy Butler (now out for the entire first round of the playoffs with a major MCL injury, according to Shams Charania of FanDuel TV), during the club's first game of its first round matchup against the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Boston Celtics.
Jaquez played 35:36, more than anyone on the team aside from All-Star center Bam Adebayo. He scored 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, while also chipping in four rebounds, four assists, and a steal.
Ultimately, his steadying presence on both ends of floor couldn't help prevent the Heat from getting thoroughly outclassed. The Celtics led by as many as 34 points, before ultimately closing out the contest up "just" 20, 114-94. The fully healthy Celtics enjoy a massive injury edge, as Miami is missing two starters in Butler and point guard Terry Rozier.
Regardless of his team's likely first round exit, the 23-year-old Jaquez has enjoyed an outstanding rookie season. Across 75 contests (20 starts), the 6'6" swingman averaged 11.9 points on .489/.322/.811 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal per night on a solidly playoff-bound 46-36 Miami club.