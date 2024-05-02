UCLA Basketball: Bruins Officially Sign Power Forward Transfer
Following a miserable, freshman-heavy season during which his UCLA Bruins failed to even make the NCAA Tournament (a season removed from a Sweet Sixteen appearance with a veteran-heavy roster), Mick Cronin is all-in on adding transfer help over true freshmen this year.
To wit, UCLA has now officially announced its fifth player signing out of the transfer portal this offseason. Former South Dakota State power forward William Kyle III is joining the Blue and Gold, per a UCLA press statement. The 6-foot-9 big man, an All-Summit League honoree and his conference's Defensive Player of the Year, will be a junior during his inaugural Bruins season in 2024-25. This past year, he averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Jackrabbits.
He'll join four other confirmed transfers in ex-Oregon State Beavers forward Tyler Bilodeau, former Louisville Cardinals guard Skyy Clark, former Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Eric Dailey Jr., and ex-USC Trojans swingman Kobe Johnson, plus soon-to-be-freshman guard Eric Freeny.
The team is reportedly also bringing on ex-Loyola Marymount guard Dominick Harris, but his addition is not official just yet.
"Will has established himself as a strong, athletic and talented post player, and we're looking forward to having him join our program," Cronin said. "He has a high motor, quick explosiveness and can finish at the rim, really adding another dimension to our team's frontcourt. He is a difference-maker on defense, having been recognized as the Summit League's Defensive Player of the Year in only his sophomore season. Will is a great young man with tremendous character. His backstory as a track and field athlete, who transformed into a basketball player, is amazing and continues to evolve. We are thrilled that Will has chosen to be a Bruin, and we cannot wait to get him on campus in Westwood."
