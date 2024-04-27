UCLA Basketball: Signing Of New Transfer Big Man Becomes Official
The addition of new UCLA Bruins men's basketball transfer Tyler Bilodeau to Westwood, initially reported a few days ago, is finally official, according to a school press release.
A 6'9" power forward, Bilodeau is considered the team's attempt at replacing All-Pac-12 power forward/center Adem Bona, who recently declared for the 2024 NBA draft and is considered an early second round prospect.
He spent his first two seasons with Oregon State. In 2023-24, he posted averages of 14.3 points on .533/.345/.798 shooting splits, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals a night, across 32 games for the Beavers (all starts).
"We are thrilled to add Tyler to our Bruin family," head coach Mick Cronin remarked. "He is a high-character young man that I have seen develop in front of my eyes in the Pac-12. Tyler has become a very versatile threat on offense with the ability to score in the post and from behind the 3-point line. He has improved and grown his game with hard work and maturity. Tyler is a smart player who has been well-coached, and we believe that he will be a major asset for us in Westwood."
Bilodeau will join fellow transfer additions Skyy Clark, a 6'3" LA native guard out of the University of Louisville; Eric Dailey Jr., a 6'8" power forward out of Oklahoma State University; and Kobe Johnson, a Pac-12 All-Defense 6'6" swingman out of USC. Next season, Clark will have two remaining seasons of eligibility, Dailey will have three, and Johnson will have one.
