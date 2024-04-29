UCLA Football: Bruins DL Believes Heavily in HC DeShaun Foster
The UCLA Bruins football team is coming off a very disappointing 2023 season but there is hope for the future going forward. The Bruins brought in a new head coach, DeShaun Foster, to oversee everything and they believe he is the correct man for the job.
Foster has been looking to change the culture at UCLA, something his predecessor couldn't do. But with Foster in charge now, things do have a much different feel to them. The players are picking up on it and have spoken about how Foster is creating a brand-new environment for them all.
Defensive lineman Jay Toia, whom Foster convinced to stay rather than enter into the transfer portal, spoke about this fact.
“This is my fourth year and this is the first time we’re doing this,” Toia said. “You could just tell it was a whole different type of energy here, so yeah, it was great. … Coach Foster brings this new type of energy. Everyone’s excited, it’s like L.A. is Bruin fans again.”
If Foster can translate the success that he has seen off the field into football games, the Bruins will be in great shape. The team has rallied behind him and they believe that the city is doing the same.
“Coach Foster has L.A. behind us again,” defensive lineman Jay Toia said, “so it feels great.”
With the Bruins heading for the Big Ten this year, they will have their work cut out for them. But Foster believes in himself and his staff, giving the Bruins a sense of hope for the first time in a while.
More UCLA: UCLA Football: Colts GM Calls Laiatu Latu 'Best Defensive Player' From NFL Draft