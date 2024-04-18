UCLA Football: Darius Muasau Grabbed by Up-And-Coming AFC Team in Latest Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins big star heading into the upcoming NFL Draft is edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Latu posted a massively productive season this past year for the Bruins, helping their defense be taken to new heights. However, he wasn't alone and the Bruins are sending a few other talented players to the draft with him.
One of those is linebacker Darius Muasau, who is projected to be taken in the later rounds of the draft. He isn't a household name but can still provide a team with solid depth at the linebacker position.
In a new mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Muasau lands with the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round. The Titans have been putting together a very productive offseason, making this a nice landing spot for the UCLA product.
Last season for UCLA, Muasau posted 75 total tackles, with 10.5 of them coming for a loss. He also added in four sacks on the year, showing his ability to get into the backfield to disrupt offenses. Muasau also had one interception as well.
He has been highly productive for the Bruins, which is why it's strange that he has been projected to be taken so low, if at all. Some mock drafts don't have him being selected. But Muasau thrives on being undervalued. He did it at UCLA and will continue to do so if NFL teams sleep on his potential at the next level.