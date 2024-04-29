UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Looking For OL to Be Versatile Within Games
The UCLA Bruins football team is looking to do some damage this coming season, especially within a new conference for the first time. The Bruins are heading to the Big Ten, saying goodbye to the Pac-12 forever.
It was a disappointing 2023 season for UCLA but with new head coach DeShaun Foster in the mix, the Bruins are hopeful. He has brought a new sense of culture to the program, giving the players even more confidence heading into the season.
Foster wants the Bruins to be consistent on both sides of the ball but he understands the importance of how the offensive line plays. He is looking for more versatility from his offensive linemen within games, showing the ability to be used in different spots throughout.
“It was just to make sure that guys can play multiple positions,” Foster said of the juggling on the offensive line, “in case there’s multiple injuries or anything crazy that can happen in a game.”
Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game and they will happen. Foster wants to make sure that UCLA is prepared for anything and everything that could go down within a football game.
This mindset should help the Bruins move forward and could see their offense be taken to new levels. With quarterback Ethan Garbers back, the Bruins do have some continuity on the offensive side of the ball. Now, they just need to go out and prove themselves, potentially having the ability to surprise some people along the way.
