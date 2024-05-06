UCLA Football: Former Bruins Star Seen as Surprising Favorite to Win Crucial NFL Award
The UCLA Bruins' main claim to relevancy at the 2024 NFL Draft was star pass rusher Laiatu Latu being taken No. 15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Latu had been projected to go anywhere from the front of the first round to the back end but landed right in the middle.
He was the first defensive player off the board, giving thought to him possibly being the best in the draft class. The Colts were ecstatic when his name was left and they snatched him up as fast as they could.
Now heading into the new year, many see Latu as having a chance to do some real damage in the NFL. Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus even has Latu ranked as the favorite to win the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"Latu was the first defensive player off the board this year after his dominant 2023 season at UCLA. He earned a 94.3 PFF pass-rush grade, winning 26.2% of his pass-rush reps last season. It will be tough for him to replicate that in the NFL, with Will Anderson Jr. winning the award in 2023 after winning 17.4% of his pass-rush reps for the Texans. That’s the target for Latu to be a front-runner for the award."
Latu is seen by many as the most pure pass rusher from the draft. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage with ease impressed scouts and made him a strong prospect in the draft.
If Latu can find his footing within the Colts defense, he should do just fine. Indianapolis will be looking to build off their strong 2023 season, with Latu looking to make a statement as well.
