UCLA Basketball: Hall of Famer Bruins Alum Likely to Change Teams in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Clippers were bounced in the first round of the playoffs once again, in part due to injuries taking hold at the worst time. It's become a reality for them each season and they have many questions to answer this offseason.
One of those concerns former UCLA Bruins guard Russell Westbrook, who has had many ups and downs with the Clippers. He can elect to become a free agent and some have wondered if he may be looking for more than what the Clippers have offered him.
Despite the Clippers season being strong during the regular season, Westbrook may look to switch teams again this offseason. He has a player option for $4 million but his relegated role to the bench may see him choose to entertain the free agent market again.
"When it comes to forecasting uncertainty among some of the Clippers’ highest-profile figures, Westbrook appears to top the list. The 35-year-old who lost his starting point guard job to Harden in mid-November, and who team and league sources say had to be convinced by Frank to take on the sixth-man role when the organization’s power brokers deemed it a requirement, has a player option worth $4 million for next season."
Over the last few seasons of his career, Westbrook has had to face the reality that he isn't the same player he once was. From his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, he saw that he may need to become a bench player to continue being a consistent part of a rotation.
"Does the nine-time All-Star and former MVP want to continue in this kind of limited role while playing on a veteran’s minimum deal, or might he have played his way into a better opportunity elsewhere? Considering the challenges that came with him being relegated to a reserve role, with team and league sources indicating that the process was far more challenging behind the scenes than team officials had made it appear publicly, the answer may very well be the latter."
But that hasn't always worked out well for him. Westbrook hasn't been a fan of that and it's hurt his teams, which gives thought to him potentially wanting out.
