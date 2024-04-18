UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Lands With West Coast Team in AP Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins football team had one of the better defenses in the entire country last season, especially at stopping the run game. They were led by star edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who shined during his time with the Bruins.
Latu put up 13 sacks over the 12 games he appeared in last year, showing a strong ability to get into the backfield. He is projected to be taken somewhere in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft after his strong season.
Perspective NFL teams love the potential of Latu, even with his advanced age. He will be 24 years old by the time the new season ends, which is a little older than most teams like from a first round selection. However, this hasn't stopped teams from falling in love with his tape.
In a new mock draft by Rob Maaddi of AP, Latu heads to the Pacific Northwest. He has the Seattle Seahawks selecting Latu with pick No. 16.
"Latu was the best defensive end in college last season, earning both the Lombardi and Ted Hendricks awards. He’ll give the Seahawks a pass rusher with game-changing skills."
Latu would do well in Seattle as they have had a history of success with pass rushers over the years. He would get to stay on the West Coast as well.
The Seahawks could use another edge rusher on their defense and Latu would help solidify their defensive front. He is a star in the making and could end up being a steal for whichever team eventually drafts him this year.