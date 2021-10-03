Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Falls Out of Top 25 Following Loss

The Bruins had been ranked in the previous four editions of the poll prior to losing to the Sun Devils.

The Bruins have hit a new low in the polls.

UCLA football (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) fell out of the top 25 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 5 contests across the country. The Bruins were previously No. 20 and had been ranked for four consecutive weeks prior to their recent loss to Arizona State on Saturday.

The Bruins earned one point in the AP Poll, with WUSA-TV sports anchor Darren Haynes being the only voter to rank them. They did not earn a single vote in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

UCLA has still earned at least one vote in every iteration of the AP Poll so far this fall, but the latest poll is their low point in 2021. Preseason, they earned two points.

Around the Pac-12, Oregon fell from No. 3 to No. 8 after losing to Stanford, which UCLA had beat the week prior. Arizona State went from receiving votes to No. 22 after upsetting the Bruins, getting back into the top 25 after two weeks on the outside looking in.

Oregon State sits at No. 28 with 27 points, while Stanford collected 11 points and came in at No. 32.

Fresno State, which was No. 18 and beat UCLA two weeks ago, lost to Hawaii and fell out of the rankings as well. LSU was knocking on the door of the top 25 and was in position to beat Auburn, but wound up losing and falling out of the picture.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Alabama, 5-0 (53 first-place votes)

2. Georgia, 5-0 (9)

3. Iowa, 5-0

4. Penn State, 5-0

5. Cincinnati, 4-0

6. Oklahoma, 5-0

7. Ohio State, 4-1

8. Oregon, 4-1

9. Michigan, 5-0

10. BYU, 5-0

11. Michigan State, 5-0

12. Oklahoma State, 5-0

13. Arkansas, 4-1

14. Notre Dame, 4-1

15. Coastal Carolina, 5-0

16. Kentucky, 5-0

17. Ole Miss, 3-1

18. Auburn, 4-1

19. Wake Forest, 5-0

20. Florida, 3-2

21. Texas, 4-1

22. Arizona State, 4-1

23. NC State, 4-1

24. SMU, 5-0

25. San Diego State, 4-0

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

