Week 8 AP Poll: UCLA Gets Votes Again, Still Outside of Top 25

The Bruins are sneaking their way back into the national spotlight.

UCLA football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) earned four points in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 7 contests across the country. The Bruins got one point last time the poll was released, but had been ranked as high as No. 20 as recently as Week 5.

The Bruins beat Washington 24-17 a week after beating Arizona 34-16. Once again, the AP and USA Coaches Polls continue to flip flop on the blue and gold – they earned one point in the Coaches Poll last week when the AP shut them out, but now got passed over entirely by the Coaches Poll right as the AP brings them back into the fold.

UCLA had been a part of every AP Poll so far in 2021 prior to Week 7, with their preseason, Week 6 and Week 7 performances all being worse than where they stand now. The four points in the poll are good for the No. 36 spot in the country.

All four of those points actually came from one voter, Brian Howell from the Daily Camera in Boulder, who pegged them at No. 22.

Around the conference, upcoming opponent Oregon slipped from No. 9 to No. 10 after just narrowly avoiding an upset at the hands of Cal. Arizona State dropped from No. 22 to No. 33 in the receiving votes section after losing to Utah, which got 43 points and finished No. 27.

No other Pac-12 teams received votes.

Looking back at past nonconference opponents, LSU tied for No. 37 with two points. Fresno State also made an appearance in the Coaches Poll with 1 point.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Georgia, 7-0 (63 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati, 6-0

3. Oklahoma, 7-1

4. Alabama, 6-1

5. Ohio State, 5-1

6. Michigan, 6-0

7. Penn State, 5-1

8. Oklahoma State, 6-0

9. Michigan State, 7-0

10. Oregon, 5-1

11. Iowa, 6-1

12. Ole Miss, 5-1

13. Notre Dame, 5-1

14. Coastal Carolina, 6-0

15. Kentucky, 6-1

16. Wake Forest, 6-0

17. Texas A&M, 5-2

18. North Carolina State, 5-1

19. Auburn, 5-2

20. Baylor, 6-1

21. SMU, 6-0

22. San Diego State, 6-0

23. Pittsburgh, 5-1

24. UTSA, 7-0

25. Purdue, 4-2

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

