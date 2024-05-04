UCLA Football: Bruins Land Commitment from Unique Kicker for Next Season
The UCLA Bruins football program landed a commitment from a special teams player on Friday, earning the trust of kicker David Dellenbach of Park City (Utah). He has announced his commitment to join the Bruins after being offered a spot back in March.
UCLA now lands one of the top kicking specialists in the country, and a Polynesian Bowl selection in 2024. He has been ranked as the 10th-ranked kicker in the entire nation, giving UCLA a unique player at the position.
This is a huge get for head coach DeShaun Foster and the Bruins. The program wanted to shore up the kicking position and they may have done just that. Of course, Dellenbach will need to prove himself out on the field and win the job.
He will now have the chance to play on a massive stage, especially with the Bruins heading for the Big Ten Conference. Dellenbach had a few offers as well, one from Alabama A&M and one from Weber State but UCLA made the cut.
The Bruins will now go forward with a stronger special teams unit, something that they have lacked in the past. This is an incredible opportunity for Dellenbach and now all he has to do is show what he can do.
