UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will get back on the field against the Golden Bears trying to complete the California sweep and improve their resume for upcoming bowl selection.

WHO: UCLA vs. Cal

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 27

TIME: 7:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1 – Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570/1150, Sirius Ch. 108, XM Ch. 198, SXM App 960 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -6.5 (-118), Cal +6.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-300), Cal (+200)*

OVER/UNDER: O 58 (-110), U 58 (-118)*

UCLA did not appear in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll or College Football Playoff top 25 this week following its win over USC. Cal has not earned a vote in any poll since all season.

The Bruins have opened their season 7-4, covering the spread in all seven of their wins and failing to cover in each of their losses. At home, UCLA is 3-3, winning its last game at the Rose Bowl 44-20 over Colorado.

Cal is 4-6 so far in 2021, most recently keeping its postseason hopes alive by beating Stanford 41-11. The Golden Bears are 6-4 against the spread on the season.

Eight of UCLA's 11 contests this year has resulted in 58 or more combined points. Cal, on the other hand, has seen their games exceed that mark just three times in 10 opportunities.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who held the No. 1 passer rating in the Pac-12 for the majority of the first half of the season, is now No. 2 among qualified players at 153.5. Thompson-Robinson contributed six total touchdowns against the Trojans last weekend, and he now leads the Pac-12 with 27 touchdowns responsible for.

Running back Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown rank No. 2 and No. 9 in the conference in rushing yards. Both ball-carriers rank in the top 10 in the Pac-12 for yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns as well, but Brown may miss his second-straight contest with an injury that cost him the USC game.

Receiver Kyle Philips is second the Pac-12 in touchdown catches with eight and ranks fourth in yards and fifth in catches. Tight end Greg Dulcich is also in the top 10 in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

The only Bruins on the conference leaderboards on the defensive side of the ball are striker Qwuantrezz Knight, who is tied for No. 8 with 43 solo tackles, edge rusher Mitchell Agude, who is also towards the top in the nation in forced fumbles with four, and safety Quentin Lake, who ranks top-10 with two interceptions and six passes defended.

UCLA averages 36 points per game while allowing 27.9.

Cal is averaging 24.7 points per game, ranking No. 96 in the country. Its defense, which is allowing 21.1 points per game, ranks No. 30.

Quarterback Chase Garbers will likely be making one of the last starts of his collegiate career, as he has held the spot for four seasons. Garbers regressed statistically in 2020, but has recovered with career highs in yards and touchdowns in 2021 with a 141.4 passer rating that ranks No. 5 in the Pac-12.

In addition to Garbers' success on the ground, a two-man tandem of running backs Damien Moore and Christopher Brooks handle most of the touches coming out of the backfield. The two both have over 100 touches and 600 yards from scrimmage this fall, and they have also combined for 11 total touchdowns.

Five different receivers have contributed regular production through the air, but it's 6-foot-4 receiver Trevon Clark who leads the team with 604 yards and four touchdowns, both of which place him in the top 10 in the Pac-12. Kekoa Crawford and Jeremiah Hunter combine for six catches and 93 yards per game, but have just one touchdown between them on the season.

Linebacker Cameron Goode is among the best in the conference at getting behind the line of scrimmage, ranking in the top 10 in sacks while also co-leading Cal with 7.5 tackles for loss. Edge rusher Marquez Dimage also has 7.5 tackles for loss. Linebacker Nate Ruchena, cornerback Elijah Hicks and Daniel scott have three interceptions apiece and cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns is No. 3 in the Pac-12 with eight passes defended.

UCLA owns the all-time head-to-head series with Cal 55-34-1, winning six of the last eight. Since the Pac-12 expanded to 12 teams and the USC crosstown rivalry game moved to Week 12, however, the Bruins are a mere 1-6 in conference games following battles with the Trojans.

Most recently, UCLA beat Cal 34-10 at the Rose Bowl in 2020, but the Golden Bears came into the Bruins' home and beat them in the 2019 regular season finale 28-18.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

